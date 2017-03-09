One million dollars given for Flathead County Jail

An anonymous one million dollar donation is given to build a new jail in the Flathead Valley.

Sheriff Chuck Curry tells ABCFOX he found out about the donation Wednesday and could not be more relieved because the Flathead County Jail desperately needs funding.

This one million will give the jail the chance to expand, alleviating overcrowding.

Right now the jail is so overcrowded we are told some inmates aren’t booked because there is no room, “People unfortunately don't go to jail that often need to go to jail just because we don't have the room,” says Curry. “So, we're in the planning stages of looking at a new facility.”

Curry tells us they are looking to expand their current jail facility as well as a new jail off site, some of the money will also be used to go towards staffing the new jail.

While Curry could not tell us who the donor was, he says the entire staff are extremely grateful for her generous donation.