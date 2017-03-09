Federal inspectors found safety issues at state hospital

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Federal inspectors found several safety issues at the Montana State Hospital, including staffing shortages that put patients at risk of injury by other patients or themselves.



Lee Newspapers of Montana reports the state-run psychiatric hospital at Warm Springs nearly lost its funding from the federal Centers of Medicare and Medicaid last month because its noncompliance with federal regulations was considered serious enough to risk death or serious injury to a resident.



The federal inspection found some of the hospital's most dangerous patients were sometimes in the vicinity of people with developmental disabilities and that led to assaults on some of the vulnerable patients.



Inspectors also found the hospital contained mirrors, coat hooks and other objects that patients could use to harm themselves.



State health department officials say the hospital has hired more staff and is making changes to the facility.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)