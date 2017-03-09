Avalanche warnings after heavy mountain snowfall

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Avalanche warnings are in effect after heavy snowfall in the mountains of western and southwestern Montana.



The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center warned of high avalanche danger in the mountains around Cooke City after about 2 feet of snow fell between Tuesday and Thursday morning. Winds were gusting up to 40 mph on the ridgetops and light show was expected to continue to fall Thursday. As a result, natural and human triggered avalanches are likely.



The West Central Montana Avalanche Foundation says the danger of avalanches is high in the backcountry of west-central Montana. The recent storm started out cold and then got warmer, putting heavy snow on top of lighter density snow. Officials say continuing snow falling on the unstable snowpack will increase the avalanche danger.

