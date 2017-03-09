Avalanche warnings after heavy mountain snowfall - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Avalanche warnings after heavy mountain snowfall

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Avalanche warnings are in effect after heavy snowfall in the mountains of western and southwestern Montana.
    
The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center warned of high avalanche danger in the mountains around Cooke City after about 2 feet of snow fell between Tuesday and Thursday morning. Winds were gusting up to 40 mph on the ridgetops and light show was expected to continue to fall Thursday. As a result, natural and human triggered avalanches are likely.
    
The West Central Montana Avalanche Foundation says the danger of avalanches is high in the backcountry of west-central Montana. The recent storm started out cold and then got warmer, putting heavy snow on top of lighter density snow. Officials say continuing snow falling on the unstable snowpack will increase the avalanche danger.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.