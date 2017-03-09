Avalanche warnings, storm warnings for Western Montana

Spring is on hold as more snow hits Western Montana. A winter storm warning remains in effect until 11:00 AM Friday, with snow intensity expected to taper off overnight.

Snow, briefly heavy at times, will continue through the morning producing very slick conditions in some areas. Slushy areas have frozen and made travel this morning locally treacherous in the Bitterroot Valley, along east side highway and benches.

Heavier snow fall is expected to return late Thursday afternoon and the combination of heavy snow and east winds will produce dangerous condition tonight into Friday morning. Expect up to 2 inches today, but anywhere from 8 to 14 through Friday.

The main exception for this is southern Mission Valley where 2 to 5 inches is likely.

Locations impacted include: Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, Polebridge, Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson

All of this snow is contributing to another alert: avalanche warnings.

The Forest Service West Central Montana Avalanche Center has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning, in effective until 6:00 AM Friday. Affected areas include: the mountains of west central Montana including the Bitterroot, Rattlesnake, southern Missions and southern Swan Mountains near Seeley Lake MT.

Avalanche danger is high due to heavy snow and winds.