Avalanche warnings, storm warnings for Western Montana

I-90 outside of Bozeman I-90 outside of Bozeman

Spring is on hold as more snow hits Western Montana. A winter storm warning remains in effect until 11:00 AM Friday, with snow intensity expected to taper off overnight.

Snow, briefly heavy at times, will continue through the morning producing very slick conditions in some areas. Slushy areas have frozen and made travel this morning locally treacherous in the Bitterroot Valley, along east side highway and benches.

Heavier snow fall is expected to return late Thursday afternoon and the combination of heavy snow and east winds will produce dangerous condition tonight into Friday morning. Expect up to 2 inches today, but anywhere from 8 to 14 through Friday. 

The main exception for this is southern Mission Valley where 2 to 5 inches is likely. 

Locations impacted include: Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, Polebridge, Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson

All of this snow is contributing to another alert: avalanche warnings. 

The Forest Service West Central Montana Avalanche Center has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning, in effective until 6:00 AM Friday. Affected areas include: the mountains of west central Montana including the Bitterroot, Rattlesnake, southern Missions and southern Swan Mountains near Seeley Lake MT.

Avalanche danger is high due to heavy snow and winds. 

Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests. Avoid runout zones. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended.Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of any Avalanche Center. Check www.avalanche.org for your closest Avalanche Center.

    Thursday, June 8 2017 6:49 PM EDT2017-06-08 22:49:28 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Environmental advocacy groups have launched a new attempt to halt the expansion of Montana's largest coal mine for its effects on climate change.

    Friday, June 9 2017 6:53 PM EDT2017-06-09 22:53:44 GMT

    You won’t have to wait much longer until Logan Pass is open.  Plow crews on Going to the Sun Road have been hard at work for weeks, getting ready for summer. 

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 12:43 PM EDT2017-06-06 16:43:42 GMT

    Well just go grab $3.5 million dollars and you could have your very own mountain ski resort to do with as you please! 

    Friday, June 9 2017 9:30 PM EDT2017-06-10 01:30:47 GMT

    Missing Illinois hiker has been found dead near Turkey Pen Peak in Yellowstone National Park.

    Saturday, June 10 2017 12:51 PM EDT2017-06-10 16:51:16 GMT

    A portrait of President Donald Trump has been replaced at one town hall in Wyoming because the local mayor disapproves of Trump's politics.

    Friday, June 9 2017 11:23 AM EDT2017-06-09 15:23:18 GMT

    This summer, make sure you don't get burned when buying sunscreen. The latest sunscreen guide from experts says an alarming number of products contain worrisome ingredients that may actually harm skin.  There are dozens of different sunscreens out there offering a variety of benefits from broad spectrum to water and sweat resistant. Finding the best one for your family can be tricky. 

    Friday, June 9 2017 9:42 PM EDT2017-06-10 01:42:37 GMT

    The Food and Drug Administration for the first time ever, asks a drug company to pull an opioid off of the market.

    • Features

  • More Features
