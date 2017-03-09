Montana third grader wins $1k in Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana third grader wins $1k in Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Kids across America are growing, and some are earning, a lot of “green” participating in the National Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program. Eve Monforte of Montana won with a 25 lb cabbage. 

This year, more than 1.5 million third graders in 48 states have gotten hands-on gardening experience growing colossal cabbages with high hopes to win “best in state” and receive a $1,000 scholarship towards education from Bonnie Plants.

Each year Bonnie Plants, the largest producer of vegetable and herb plants in North America, with 80 growing facilities across the country, trucks free O.S. Cross, or "oversized," cabbage plants to third grade classrooms whose teachers have signed up for the program online at www.bonnieplants.com.  If nurtured and cared for, kids can cultivate, nurture and grow giant cabbages, some bigger than a basketball, tipping the scales, often over 40 pounds!

In 1996 Bonnie Plants initiated the 3rd Grade Cabbage Program in and around headquarters in Union Springs, Alabama, with a mission to inspire a love of vegetable gardening in young people and grow our next generation of gardeners.

By 2002 the program grew to become a national endeavor, including the 48 contiguous states. The program awards a $1,000 scholarship to one student in each participating state.

At the end of the season, teachers from each class select the student who has grown the “best” cabbage, based on size and appearance. A digital image of the cabbage and student is submitted online at www.bonnieplants.com. That student's name is then entered in a statewide drawing. State winners are randomly selected by the Commission of Agriculture’s office, in each of 48 particpating states.

“The Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program is a wonderful way to engage children’s interest in agriculture, while teaching them not only the basics of gardening, but the importance of our food systems and growing our own”, said Stan Cope, President of Bonnie Plants. This unique, innovative program exposes children to agriculture and demonstrates, through hands-on experience, where food comes from. The program also affords our youth with some valuable life lessons in nurture, nature, responsibility, self-confidence and accomplishment”. 

“Over the course of the past 14 years, the Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program has proved to be an exciting, worth-while experience that children, teachers, parents and grandparents across the country have embraced. We're pleased and proud to our Montana state winner, Eve Monforte. We are grateful to have the opportunity to provide our youth with this enjoyable and enriching opportunity and engage their interest in the art and joy of gardening”, said Cope.

Getting It Growing:

Growing a colossal cabbage may seem like a giant undertaking for young kids, but it’s easier than you think. All you need to do is:

  • Let the Sunshine In: Cabbages need at least six hours of full sunlight, more if possible.
  • Survey Your Space: Bonnie O.S. cabbages need at least three feet on each side to spread out. If you don’t have that much space, use a large container.
  • Supplement Soil: Work some compost into the soil – cabbages love nutrient-rich soil.
  • Feed Your Food Plant: Start your cabbage off right with an all-purpose vegetable plant food. Follow label directions to keep it growing strong.
  • Water Wisely: Your cabbage needs at least one inch of rainfall each week. If it doesn’t rain, use a watering can or garden hose to gently water your plant at soil level.
  • Tend To Trouble:  Keep weeds out of the cabbage patch – they compete for the food and water your cabbage needs. Be on the lookout for brown or white moths – these come from worms that love to munch on cabbage. If you see any, get rid of them right away. Cold weather can damage your cabbage. If the weather gets below 32° F, cover your cabbage with a bucket or clothe covering.
  • Hefty Harvest: In just 10 to 12 weeks, you should have a huge head of cabbage you can be proud of.

Green thumbs and perseverance can pay off, providing participating children with as great sense of pride and accomplishment, a humongous cabbage, and for the lucky state winner…. the beginning of an educational fund for college.

A great way to get kids started in the garden is the National Bonnie Plants Third Grade Cabbage Program; it’s free to any third grade classroom in the country. To learn more about the contest, visit www.bonnieplants.com

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Environmental groups try to block Montana mine expansion

    Environmental groups try to block Montana mine expansion

    Thursday, June 8 2017 6:49 PM EDT2017-06-08 22:49:28 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Environmental advocacy groups have launched a new attempt to halt the expansion of Montana's largest coal mine for its effects on climate change.

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Environmental advocacy groups have launched a new attempt to halt the expansion of Montana's largest coal mine for its effects on climate change.

  • Get ready! Going to the Sun road opening soon

    Get ready! Going to the Sun road opening soon

    Friday, June 9 2017 6:53 PM EDT2017-06-09 22:53:44 GMT

    You won’t have to wait much longer until Logan Pass is open.  Plow crews on Going to the Sun Road have been hard at work for weeks, getting ready for summer. 

    You won’t have to wait much longer until Logan Pass is open.  Plow crews on Going to the Sun Road have been hard at work for weeks, getting ready for summer. 

  • Blacktail Ski Area 'for sale' and featured in Powder Magazine

    Blacktail Ski Area 'for sale' and featured in Powder Magazine

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 12:43 PM EDT2017-06-06 16:43:42 GMT

    Well just go grab $3.5 million dollars and you could have your very own mountain ski resort to do with as you please! 

    Well just go grab $3.5 million dollars and you could have your very own mountain ski resort to do with as you please! 

  • Missing hiker found dead in Yellowstone National Park

    Missing hiker found dead in Yellowstone National Park

    Friday, June 9 2017 9:30 PM EDT2017-06-10 01:30:47 GMT

    Missing Illinois hiker has been found dead near Turkey Pen Peak in Yellowstone National Park.

    Missing Illinois hiker has been found dead near Turkey Pen Peak in Yellowstone National Park.

  • Trump portrait replaced in Wyoming town hall

    Trump portrait replaced in Wyoming town hall

    Saturday, June 10 2017 12:51 PM EDT2017-06-10 16:51:16 GMT

    A portrait of President Donald Trump has been replaced at one town hall in Wyoming because the local mayor disapproves of Trump's politics.

    A portrait of President Donald Trump has been replaced at one town hall in Wyoming because the local mayor disapproves of Trump's politics.

  • Your summer sunscreen guide: Choosing the right one

    Your summer sunscreen guide: Choosing the right one

    Friday, June 9 2017 11:23 AM EDT2017-06-09 15:23:18 GMT

    This summer, make sure you don't get burned when buying sunscreen. The latest sunscreen guide from experts says an alarming number of products contain worrisome ingredients that may actually harm skin.  There are dozens of different sunscreens out there offering a variety of benefits from broad spectrum to water and sweat resistant. Finding the best one for your family can be tricky. 

    This summer, make sure you don't get burned when buying sunscreen. The latest sunscreen guide from experts says an alarming number of products contain worrisome ingredients that may actually harm skin.  There are dozens of different sunscreens out there offering a variety of benefits from broad spectrum to water and sweat resistant. Finding the best one for your family can be tricky. 

  • Opioid use in Montana, a drug people tend to underestimate

    Opioid use in Montana, a drug people tend to underestimate

    Friday, June 9 2017 9:42 PM EDT2017-06-10 01:42:37 GMT

    The Food and Drug Administration for the first time ever, asks a drug company to pull an opioid off of the market.

    The Food and Drug Administration for the first time ever, asks a drug company to pull an opioid off of the market.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.