Duplex fire extinguished, no injuries reported

Early Thursday morning, the occupants of a duplex were awakened by a CO detector and saw smoke coming from a vent. They quickly evacuated and called 911.

The Missoula Fire Department responded along with the Missoula Police Department and Missoula Emergency Services Ambulance.

On arrival, the first due Engine Company found a smoldering fire located in an unoccupied bed room. The fire was quickly put out and all other units were canceled.

The ambulance crew took vital signs of the occupants and they did not require any further treatment.

The fire remains under investigation, any questions or information regarding this fire should be directed to the Missoula Fire Departments Fire Prevention Bureau at 552-6210