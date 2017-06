Lots of snow across Montana this morning. Even valley roads are icy and snow packed, but that should change when the snow changes to rain later this morning. Mountain passes should remain icy and snow packed through the day and into the evening. Here are Thursday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 39°/30° Butte: 40°/29° Kalispell: 35°/18° Missoula: 39°/30°