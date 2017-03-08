Experts agree: Americans are having less sex

A new study released on Monday presented evidence that American adults are having less sex today than in generations past.

The study, entitled “Declines in Sexual Frequency among American Adults, 1989–2014,” reports average American adults are having sex 9 fewer times per year than in the 1990s, and points to even steeper declines since as early as the 1930s.

The results of the study suggest two primary factors for the decline of American sex: an increasing number of people without a steady or marital partner, and a decline in sexual frequency among partners.

To sum it up: less people are living together, but even when they are, they’re still having less sex.

If you’d like to check out the study’s results in full, you can follow this link: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10508-017-0953-1

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Here are some of the study’s highlights:

-There are a number of reasons that American sex should be increasing, the study reports: the accessibility of online communication and sexual material, the increased reliability and accessibility of birth control, and a number of new dating technologies. Longer life-expectancy, which would generally be considered a negative factor in a study such as this, have now become offset by the wide-spread availability of treatment options for erectile dysfunction in America’s aging population. However, despite these factors, numbers still show the country is on a decline.

-One of the primary reasons for a decrease in sexual activity is an overall drop in the number of couples that get married or live together. The study reports that Americans between the ages of 18-29 who are not living with a partner jumped from 48% in 2005 to 64% in 2014.

-For married couples or partners who are living together, the increase of entertainment and social media options (video, gaming, Facebook) is also linked as a main reason for dropping sex rates, as they create a larger array of pleasurable options for people to consider.

-Data shows more and more people are also spending longer periods of time with their children, which causes a lowering of time and energy for sexual activity.

-And the study suggests an increase in “depressive” symptoms, along with a decrease of “happiness” symptoms, may be a valid factor; happiness, the study reports, is associated with a higher frequency of sex, while depression and its treatments are commonly associated with sexual dysfunction.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Marriage counselor Jim Ramsey has been treating married couples for 40 years in Missoula, and said there has been a notable shift in the resilience of couples during that stretch.

"They really were more likely to battle through problems,” Ramsey said of some of his earliest patients. “Less distractions and less pressures than we have now, with the screens and all the movies and all the videos and all the computers and all the rest of it."

While Ramsey sees a few notable points in the study, his ultimate impression is that the study as a whole does not address deeper emotional issues he sees in some of today’s couples that struggle with sexual dysfunction and relationship issues.

"You know it’s not just distractions. It's the superficiality that's developed. For example, they're not looking at the preeminence of the importance of the friendship,” Ramsey said. “The real issue is, what do human beings need in order to enjoy being intimate? And what does intimacy mean to a human being? You know it's not just some kind of a stimulating act, finding some interesting way to stimulate parts of your body that feel good. There’s a much deeper level of connection.”