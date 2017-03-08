Bozeman School District's letter asks for compassion after rise in bullying

After a rise in bullying across all Bozeman schools, the Bozeman's school superintendent has sent a letter to parents and guardians of all 6,742 students about this issue.

“It was important to remind our Parents or teachers or community that we welcome all students,” said Superintendent Rob Watson.

Katy Fritz is the mother of two children attending Bozeman public schools.

She says her son Xander, who has autism, has fallen victim to bullying earlier this year.

"Kids were nearby laughing at him. Oh look at him he can't get down ha ha ha” and with autism he didn't see what was going on he didn't understand,” said Fritz.

So when she received a letter from the school district informing parents that bullying was on the rise, it was not necessarily a surprise.

"It’s hard there's unfortunately mean kids out there," said Fritz. “I wasn’t surprised at all to hear this with the new technology and everything.

Bozeman schools Superintendent Rob Watson says this trend is something that needs to be addressed.

"Over the past two months we've noticed divisiveness that's portrayed in international news media, we've noticed an increase of tension in our schools,” said Watson.

Watson said Tuesday that around the time of the presidential election and afterward, he heard a lot of concerns.

“It's either tension between students or tension between groups of students so we thought it was time to remind everyone that we have policies in place that welcomes all students. We encourage that students are polite and responsible and kind to each other,” said Watson.

Watson says Bozeman schools have a zero tolerance policy towards bullying. He says different schools adapt programs, classes and assemblies combating bullying that are unique to their cultures.

"Our schools are my microcosm of our community and a microcosm of what's going on in the country so students come to school with what they hear on the media so they were generally negative comments towards each other that didn't need to be in school."

Fritz says she's glad the school is taking action against bullying.

"It’s nice they are addressing it and are informing the parents letting us know.”

And for her son's experience with bullying, there is a hero. Her daughter Zoey stood up to the bullies and reported the incident to her teacher.

"So she saw what was happening she ran over there to calm him down got him to a teacher to make sure he was okay. I told her you did the right thing by telling them hey he has special needs you don't pick on people that's not nice ,because I said if they're not learning it where else do you have to take that opportunity to teach them that's how we change the Society. I was in tears that night when I went to bed I was just so proud that she was using all those skills that I've taught her over these years."

Watson says it’s best to have that talk with your kids to know what to do in these situations.