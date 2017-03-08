Bozeman police are seeking your help in locating sex offender

The Bozeman Police Department, as well as Probation and Parole are seeking your help in locating Registered Sex Offender Justin Doran.

Doran failed to report to his Probation Officer after being released from the Gallatin County Detention Center. Doran is wanted for skipping Probation and Parole.

If you have any information regarding Doran, contact your local law enforcement as soon as possible. Law Enforcement says make sure you do not approach this man.