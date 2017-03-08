ID requirements are changing soon at airports - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

ID requirements are changing soon at airports

Posted: Updated:
BUTTE -

Starting January 22, 2018, airports won't be accepting driver licenses from Montana, Washington, Minnesota, Missouri, and Maine.

At the Bert Mooney Airport, flyers are displayed to travelers about the Real ID deadline.

According to TSA, Montana's licenses and the states mentioned don't follow federal regulations.

Since the start, those with TSA warn a secure license is critical to securing America against terrorism.

ABC FOX Montana asked one passenger at the airport what they think about this Real ID deadline.

"When you have your license you can usually carry that but now I will have to carry my passport. Which means I won't have a backup form of ID safe at home. It’s very frustrating,” said Patricia Mendisco.

As for Montana, both Senators John Tester and Steve Daines have legislation introducing to congress to repeal the Real ID Act.

For information regarding driver’s license or Real ID Act go to https://www.tsa.gov/

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Blacktail Ski Area 'for sale' and featured in Powder Magazine

    Blacktail Ski Area 'for sale' and featured in Powder Magazine

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 12:43 PM EDT2017-06-06 16:43:42 GMT

    Well just go grab $3.5 million dollars and you could have your very own mountain ski resort to do with as you please! 

    Well just go grab $3.5 million dollars and you could have your very own mountain ski resort to do with as you please! 

  • Missing hiker found dead in Yellowstone National Park

    Missing hiker found dead in Yellowstone National Park

    Friday, June 9 2017 9:30 PM EDT2017-06-10 01:30:47 GMT

    Missing Illinois hiker has been found dead near Turkey Pen Peak in Yellowstone National Park.

    Missing Illinois hiker has been found dead near Turkey Pen Peak in Yellowstone National Park.

  • ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    Monday, May 9 2016 4:06 PM EDT2016-05-09 20:06:05 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

  • Residents react to power outage in Belgrade

    Residents react to power outage in Belgrade

    Thursday, June 8 2017 8:48 PM EDT2017-06-09 00:48:56 GMT
    A severe power outage leaves thousands of people in the Belgrade-Manhattan area powerless. More than 15-thousand people across Belgrade, Amsterdam, Manhattan, and Riverside were effected.The outage happened around one earlier today and was back up about three hours later. Caused by a down transmission line Butch Larcombe Spokesman for NorthWestern Energy says there were multiple factors involved including the backup substation being down for maintenance. “Our second backup, a...
    A severe power outage leaves thousands of people in the Belgrade-Manhattan area powerless. More than 15-thousand people across Belgrade, Amsterdam, Manhattan, and Riverside were effected.The outage happened around one earlier today and was back up about three hours later. Caused by a down transmission line Butch Larcombe Spokesman for NorthWestern Energy says there were multiple factors involved including the backup substation being down for maintenance. “Our second backup, a...

  • Missoula sees record growth for fourth consecutive year

    Missoula sees record growth for fourth consecutive year

    Thursday, June 8 2017 8:32 PM EDT2017-06-09 00:32:35 GMT

    Missoula has seen a 1.5% - 2% increase in growth in the past four years according to Mike Haynes with Missoula Development Services. 

    Missoula has seen a 1.5% - 2% increase in growth in the past four years according to Mike Haynes with Missoula Development Services. 

  • Broadwater County takes the lead in deputy shooting case

    Broadwater County takes the lead in deputy shooting case

    Thursday, June 8 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-06-08 22:39:22 GMT

    Broadwater County is taking the lead in the case of a man accused of shooting and killing one of their deputies. 

    Broadwater County is taking the lead in the case of a man accused of shooting and killing one of their deputies. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Crash on Highway 93 sends vehicle into median

    Crash on Highway 93 sends vehicle into median

    Thursday, June 8 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-06-08 23:00:59 GMT

    A two-car collision on Highway 93 closed two passing lanes Thursday. 

    A two-car collision on Highway 93 closed two passing lanes Thursday. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.