ID requirements are changing soon at airports

Starting January 22, 2018, airports won't be accepting driver licenses from Montana, Washington, Minnesota, Missouri, and Maine.

At the Bert Mooney Airport, flyers are displayed to travelers about the Real ID deadline.

According to TSA, Montana's licenses and the states mentioned don't follow federal regulations.

Since the start, those with TSA warn a secure license is critical to securing America against terrorism.

ABC FOX Montana asked one passenger at the airport what they think about this Real ID deadline.

"When you have your license you can usually carry that but now I will have to carry my passport. Which means I won't have a backup form of ID safe at home. It’s very frustrating,” said Patricia Mendisco.

As for Montana, both Senators John Tester and Steve Daines have legislation introducing to congress to repeal the Real ID Act.

For information regarding driver’s license or Real ID Act go to https://www.tsa.gov/