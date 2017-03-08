Philipsburg brewery uniquely celebrates International Women's Day

In honor of International Women’s Day, Montana women gathered as well.

In Philipsburg, dozens of women in the micro brew industry celebrated their roles in society.

An event put on annually all over the world by the Pink Boots, a society for women who make money in the beer industry.

Sales and events coordinator for the Philipsburg Brewery, Maddy Mason, says this event brings women from all over Montana, some even as far as Eureka.

"Employers are seeing it as a beneficial work day. Even though they're not actually at their work desk or at their home brewery brewing," said Mason.

The Philipsburg Brewing Company decided to be a house brewery for Montana representation.

The Montana Pink Boots coordinator, Corey Regini, explains the importance of this event.

"It's important for me to do this because I want other women to know there is an opportunity for them to become brewers or just to get into the beer industry in any way. There is that opportunity for them and there's a place for them," said Regini.

On March 8th, the brewery made a honey and herb saison.

Vice President of the Montana Brewers Association and Co-owner of the Katabatic Brewing Company, LaNette Jones, thinks this event is worth traveling for. She came all the way from Livingston.

"It’s about having comradery in the industry. There aren't as many of us, than there are men. So it's really fun to come together and have some fun," said Jones.

A cheers Skype call-in was also in the works with some other breweries in honor of International Women's Day.