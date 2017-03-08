Two Bear Air makes another life-saving rescue

A helicopter team in the Flathead logs another rescue.

Two Bear Air hoisted a lost hiker in Idaho to safety Wednesday afternoon. The man has been missing since Monday.

Shoshone County ground crews followed the man's tracks and found him Wednesday. That's when they called Two Bear Air to hoist him to safety.

Pilot James Heckman said the man was wet and "very hypothermic" but is expected to survive. He said the man had minimal clothing, but did have a dog with him who may have kept him warm.