Missoula to get 2 electric vehicle charging stations - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missoula to get 2 electric vehicle charging stations

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

The city of Missoula and NorthWestern Energy are introducing two electric vehicle charging stations at the city's Park Place parking structure at 201 E. Front St.

The two charging stations are situated in the parking structure in short-term hourly parking on the ramp going up from Front Street and in the lease area below that. They are Level 2 charging stations, which will charge all models of electric vehicles (EVs). 

Level 2 charging stations provide about 10 miles of charge per hour of charging. For these initial two charging stations, the Missoula Parking Commission is providing the service free of charge. NorthWestern and the Missoula Parking Commission are using these two EV charging stations as a test to gauge the demand for more charging stations at public facilities.

“The installation of these two charging stations is pretty exciting for us,” said Rod Austin, director of the Parking Commission. “These two stations will be the first charging stations open to the public in downtown Missoula. They will begin to give us an indication of what demand is out there with the idea of looking to add more charging stations based on that demand.”

“This is just one example of our continued environmental commitment at NorthWestern Energy,” said Bob Rowe, CEO. “Coupled with our hydro-based, low-carbon generating fleet, electrification of transportation, where it makes sense to the customer, would help further reduce carbon dioxide emissions in our service territory.”

Chase Jones, the City’s energy conservation coordinator, provided the connection between the City and NorthWestern while serving on NorthWestern’s Community Sustainable Energy Working Group. One model the group studied paired rooftop solar with electric vehicle charging stations to maximize emissions reductions from both electricity supply and transportation. Park Place has half of that best practices model with a solar array on the roof that powers 80 percent of the structure’s electric needs with clean, renewable energy, with the remaining powered by NorthWestern Energy.

“The partnership at Park Place seemed to be a perfect fit,” Jones said. “We hope that by locating electric vehicle charging stations in the heart of downtown where people work, shop, dine, do business and play, it’s easier and more convenient to use electric vehicles. Having this service available where people spend time is both a huge benefit to the community and a key strategy in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

Jones will speak at Friday’s news conference. He’ll be joined by Rod Austin of the Parking Commission, NorthWestern Energy corporate communications specialist Butch Larcombe and by Missoula architect Scott Moses, owner of a Nissan LEAF who hopes to be among the first customers at the charging stations. Moses is passionate about sustainable design and about saving money for the clients at A & E Architects, where he works as a staff architect. Moses sold his 10-miles-per-gallon pickup truck for the LEAF, which accomplishes 100+ MPG equivalent. The convenience of a charging station close to his office on Higgins Avenue relieves his “range anxiety.”

“Range anxiety is considered to be one of the major barriers to large-scale adoption of electric cars,” he said. “However, on a positive note, the range anxiety does make me think about whether I need to drive or whether I could just walk, ride my bike or group that task in with another trip.”

For NorthWestern, the small Missoula pilot project is way to test EV chargers, understand the economics of their operation and analyze usage patterns. While there are no immediate plans to install such chargers elsewhere in Montana, NorthWestern has committed more than $3 million to similar sustainable energy projects since 2015.

These charging stations are the latest community-focused, sustainable pilot project to arise from a year-long working group that provided input and help developed priorities for NorthWestern’s sustainability initiatives. The state’s largest solar pilot project, testing multiple project attributes, came online in Bozeman this fall as part of this program. Additional pilot projects are planned in Missoula and Helena in 2017 and 2018.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Blacktail Ski Area 'for sale' and featured in Powder Magazine

    Blacktail Ski Area 'for sale' and featured in Powder Magazine

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 12:43 PM EDT2017-06-06 16:43:42 GMT

    Well just go grab $3.5 million dollars and you could have your very own mountain ski resort to do with as you please! 

    Well just go grab $3.5 million dollars and you could have your very own mountain ski resort to do with as you please! 

  • Missing hiker found dead in Yellowstone National Park

    Missing hiker found dead in Yellowstone National Park

    Friday, June 9 2017 9:30 PM EDT2017-06-10 01:30:47 GMT

    Missing Illinois hiker has been found dead near Turkey Pen Peak in Yellowstone National Park.

    Missing Illinois hiker has been found dead near Turkey Pen Peak in Yellowstone National Park.

  • ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    Monday, May 9 2016 4:06 PM EDT2016-05-09 20:06:05 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

  • Residents react to power outage in Belgrade

    Residents react to power outage in Belgrade

    Thursday, June 8 2017 8:48 PM EDT2017-06-09 00:48:56 GMT
    A severe power outage leaves thousands of people in the Belgrade-Manhattan area powerless. More than 15-thousand people across Belgrade, Amsterdam, Manhattan, and Riverside were effected.The outage happened around one earlier today and was back up about three hours later. Caused by a down transmission line Butch Larcombe Spokesman for NorthWestern Energy says there were multiple factors involved including the backup substation being down for maintenance. “Our second backup, a...
    A severe power outage leaves thousands of people in the Belgrade-Manhattan area powerless. More than 15-thousand people across Belgrade, Amsterdam, Manhattan, and Riverside were effected.The outage happened around one earlier today and was back up about three hours later. Caused by a down transmission line Butch Larcombe Spokesman for NorthWestern Energy says there were multiple factors involved including the backup substation being down for maintenance. “Our second backup, a...

  • Missoula sees record growth for fourth consecutive year

    Missoula sees record growth for fourth consecutive year

    Thursday, June 8 2017 8:32 PM EDT2017-06-09 00:32:35 GMT

    Missoula has seen a 1.5% - 2% increase in growth in the past four years according to Mike Haynes with Missoula Development Services. 

    Missoula has seen a 1.5% - 2% increase in growth in the past four years according to Mike Haynes with Missoula Development Services. 

  • Broadwater County takes the lead in deputy shooting case

    Broadwater County takes the lead in deputy shooting case

    Thursday, June 8 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-06-08 22:39:22 GMT

    Broadwater County is taking the lead in the case of a man accused of shooting and killing one of their deputies. 

    Broadwater County is taking the lead in the case of a man accused of shooting and killing one of their deputies. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Crash on Highway 93 sends vehicle into median

    Crash on Highway 93 sends vehicle into median

    Thursday, June 8 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-06-08 23:00:59 GMT

    A two-car collision on Highway 93 closed two passing lanes Thursday. 

    A two-car collision on Highway 93 closed two passing lanes Thursday. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.