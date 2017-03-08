Montana State women outlast Weber State, advance to semifinals

Weber State threw everything but the kitchen sink at Montana State, but the Cats held on to top the Wildcats 65-53 and advance to the Big Sky Tournament semifinals.

It was a tough night for Peyton Ferris, as she finished with just four points and nine rebounds. The Big Sky MVP battled foul trouble all night after picking up two fouls in the first quarter. Picking up the slack for the Cats was Hannah Caudill. The junior from Spokane, Washington went 6-of-12 from long range, leading all scorers with 24 points. Annika Lai and Oliana Squires both provided a spark off the bench for Montana State, finishing with 8 points and 7 points respectively.

Teams traded baskets in a back and forth first quarter of play. Montana State led by three when Ferris picked up her second foul with 1:07 to play in the first quarter. That would send a scoreless Ferris to the bench for much of the 11 minutes remaining in the first half. The Cats would lead 18-17 after one quarter of play.

Weber State would come out hot in the second quarter, scoring 11 straight to take a 28-18 lead over the Cats less than two minutes into the quarter. Ferris would break the run with her first basket of the game, and the Cats would respond with 13-3 run to close out the second quarter and the teams would head to the locker rooms tied 31-31 at the half.

Teams would once again trade baskets to start the third, but the Cats would grab a nine point lead with 2:16 to play in the quarter, thanks to a 7-0 run. Weber State would answer with back to back buckets to make it a 4 point game heading into the fourth.

Weber State would strike first in the final frame, but both teams struggled to score in a turnover filled fourth quarter. Leading by just one with 1:13 to play, Delany Junkermier buried a three to put the Cats up four and essentially ice the game. Caudill went 6-6 from the free throw line and Riley Nordgaard knocked down two free throws with less than 10 seconds to play to give the Cats the 65-53 victory.

Kailee Quinn lead the Wildcats with 18 points.

Next up for the Bobcats is a semifinal showdown with either Eastern Washington or Idaho on Friday at 1:05 pm at the Reno Events Center.