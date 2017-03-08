Montana State women outlast Weber State, advance to semifinals - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana State women outlast Weber State, advance to semifinals

Posted: Updated:

Weber State threw everything but the kitchen sink at Montana State, but the Cats held on to top the Wildcats 65-53 and advance to the Big Sky Tournament semifinals.

It was a tough night for Peyton Ferris, as she finished with just four points and nine rebounds. The Big Sky MVP battled foul trouble all night after picking up two fouls in the first quarter. Picking up the slack for the Cats was Hannah Caudill. The junior from Spokane, Washington went 6-of-12 from long range, leading all scorers with 24 points. Annika Lai and Oliana Squires both provided a spark off the bench for Montana State, finishing with 8 points and 7 points respectively. 

Teams traded baskets in a back and forth first quarter of play. Montana State led by three when Ferris picked up her second foul with 1:07 to play in the first quarter. That would send a scoreless Ferris to the bench for much of the 11 minutes remaining in the first half. The Cats would lead 18-17 after one quarter of play.

Weber State would come out hot in the second quarter, scoring 11 straight to take a 28-18 lead over the Cats less than two minutes into the quarter. Ferris would break the run with her first basket of the game, and the Cats would respond with 13-3 run to close out the second quarter and the teams would head to the locker rooms tied 31-31 at the half.

Teams would once again trade baskets to start the third, but the Cats would grab a nine point lead with 2:16 to play in the quarter, thanks to a 7-0 run. Weber State would answer with back to back buckets to make it a 4 point game heading into the fourth.

Weber State would strike first in the final frame, but both teams struggled to score in a turnover filled fourth quarter. Leading by just one with 1:13 to play, Delany Junkermier buried a three to put the Cats up four and essentially ice the game. Caudill went 6-6 from the free throw line and Riley Nordgaard knocked down two free throws with less than 10 seconds to play to give the Cats the 65-53 victory.

Kailee Quinn lead the Wildcats with 18 points.

Next up for the Bobcats is a semifinal showdown with either Eastern Washington or Idaho on Friday at 1:05 pm at the Reno Events Center.

  • Most Popular

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Gonzaga's Fraley becomes Bulldogs' first-ever track All-American

    Gonzaga's Fraley becomes Bulldogs' first-ever track All-American

    Courtesy: Gonzaga AthleticsCourtesy: Gonzaga Athletics

    EUGENE, Ore. -- Gonzaga's Troy Fraley placed seventh in the 3,000-meter steeplechase national final at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Friday. Fraley crossed the line with a time of 8:35.38 at Historic Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon.

    EUGENE, Ore. -- Gonzaga's Troy Fraley placed seventh in the 3,000-meter steeplechase national final at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Friday. Fraley crossed the line with a time of 8:35.38 at Historic Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon.

  • Cougs add grad transfer Drick Bernstine from North Dakota

    Cougs add grad transfer Drick Bernstine from North Dakota

    Photo: Washington State AthleticsPhoto: Washington State Athletics

    PULLMAN, Wash. – Graduate transfer Drick Bernstine (6-8, 220, Aurora, Colo./North Dakota) has signed a Financial Aid Agreement (FAA) to join the Washington State men’s basketball program for the 2017-18 season, WSU head coach Ernie Kent announced Friday.

    PULLMAN, Wash. – Graduate transfer Drick Bernstine (6-8, 220, Aurora, Colo./North Dakota) has signed a Financial Aid Agreement (FAA) to join the Washington State men’s basketball program for the 2017-18 season, WSU head coach Ernie Kent announced Friday.

  • WSU WBB's Ivana Kmetovska signs pro contract with CD Zamarat

    WSU WBB's Ivana Kmetovska signs pro contract with CD Zamarat

    Courtesy: Washington State AthleticsCourtesy: Washington State Athletics

    PULLMAN, Wash. – Former Washington State women's basketball forward Ivana Kmetovska will continue her basketball journey on the professional level as the 2017 graduate has signed a professional contract to play with CD Zamarat in Spain.

    PULLMAN, Wash. – Former Washington State women's basketball forward Ivana Kmetovska will continue her basketball journey on the professional level as the 2017 graduate has signed a professional contract to play with CD Zamarat in Spain.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Blacktail Ski Area 'for sale' and featured in Powder Magazine

    Blacktail Ski Area 'for sale' and featured in Powder Magazine

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 12:43 PM EDT2017-06-06 16:43:42 GMT

    Well just go grab $3.5 million dollars and you could have your very own mountain ski resort to do with as you please! 

    Well just go grab $3.5 million dollars and you could have your very own mountain ski resort to do with as you please! 

  • Missing hiker found dead in Yellowstone National Park

    Missing hiker found dead in Yellowstone National Park

    Friday, June 9 2017 9:30 PM EDT2017-06-10 01:30:47 GMT

    Missing Illinois hiker has been found dead near Turkey Pen Peak in Yellowstone National Park.

    Missing Illinois hiker has been found dead near Turkey Pen Peak in Yellowstone National Park.

  • ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    Monday, May 9 2016 4:06 PM EDT2016-05-09 20:06:05 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

  • Residents react to power outage in Belgrade

    Residents react to power outage in Belgrade

    Thursday, June 8 2017 8:48 PM EDT2017-06-09 00:48:56 GMT
    A severe power outage leaves thousands of people in the Belgrade-Manhattan area powerless. More than 15-thousand people across Belgrade, Amsterdam, Manhattan, and Riverside were effected.The outage happened around one earlier today and was back up about three hours later. Caused by a down transmission line Butch Larcombe Spokesman for NorthWestern Energy says there were multiple factors involved including the backup substation being down for maintenance. “Our second backup, a...
    A severe power outage leaves thousands of people in the Belgrade-Manhattan area powerless. More than 15-thousand people across Belgrade, Amsterdam, Manhattan, and Riverside were effected.The outage happened around one earlier today and was back up about three hours later. Caused by a down transmission line Butch Larcombe Spokesman for NorthWestern Energy says there were multiple factors involved including the backup substation being down for maintenance. “Our second backup, a...

  • Missoula sees record growth for fourth consecutive year

    Missoula sees record growth for fourth consecutive year

    Thursday, June 8 2017 8:32 PM EDT2017-06-09 00:32:35 GMT

    Missoula has seen a 1.5% - 2% increase in growth in the past four years according to Mike Haynes with Missoula Development Services. 

    Missoula has seen a 1.5% - 2% increase in growth in the past four years according to Mike Haynes with Missoula Development Services. 

  • Broadwater County takes the lead in deputy shooting case

    Broadwater County takes the lead in deputy shooting case

    Thursday, June 8 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-06-08 22:39:22 GMT

    Broadwater County is taking the lead in the case of a man accused of shooting and killing one of their deputies. 

    Broadwater County is taking the lead in the case of a man accused of shooting and killing one of their deputies. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Crash on Highway 93 sends vehicle into median

    Crash on Highway 93 sends vehicle into median

    Thursday, June 8 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-06-08 23:00:59 GMT

    A two-car collision on Highway 93 closed two passing lanes Thursday. 

    A two-car collision on Highway 93 closed two passing lanes Thursday. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.