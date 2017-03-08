UPDATE: road reopens following tanker rollover

Little Basin Creek Road will be open for normal traffic within the next 30 minutes.

The damaged tanker is still at the scene of the accident and will remain at the location for some time.

Fire Department personnel will remain in scene to monitor the situation and to make sure the situation remains safe.

Sheriff Ed Lester tells us that two residences have been evacuated due to the tanker leak.

They're working to come up with a plan to safely move residents in and out of the area.

Initial attempts to stop the leaking propane tank at the tanker accident on Little Basin Creek Road have been unsuccessful.

The Propane provider and the Butte Fire Department are continuing to look at options to stop the leak.

Little Basin Creek Road is closed to all traffic at this time. There is a potential for a long term closure of Little Basin Creek road due to this hazardous situation.

A propane delivery tanker has rolled on Little Basin Creek Road. The tank is leaking at this time.



The driver of the truck was not injured. No other injuries are reported at this time.



Workers from the propane company as well as members of the Butte Fire Department are working to stop the leak.



Little Basin Creek Road is closed to all traffic at this time.



Updates will be provided as the situation evolves.