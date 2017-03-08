Significant snow for the next several days - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Significant snow for the next several days

Posted:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

A stream of moisture will continue to impact north central Idaho and west central Montana today through Thursday.  This plume of moisture will bring moderate to heavy snow across the aforementioned area.  Lookout, Lolo, Lost Trail, Marias and McDonald passes will receive any where from 6 to 12 inches of snow by mid morning Thursday.  This moisture will shift to northwest Montana Thursday afternoon through Friday.  An arctic airmass is expected to spill over the divide Thursday night. The interaction of the arctic moisture plume will produce significant snowfall across northwest Montana.  The uncertainty lies in how far will the arctic air will push into western Montana.

IMPACTS AND CONFIDENCE

  • Change: High confidence

  • Snow: Medium confidence

  • Timing: High confidence

DETAILS AND TIMING

  • Tonight-Thursday Morning

    • Lookout, Lolo, Lost Trail, Marias and McDonald passes will receive 6 to 12 inches of new snow fall by mid morning Thursday.

    • Higher elevation valleys of Idaho (Pierce and Dixie) and the valleys along the Divide (Essex, Seeley Lake, Drummond, Georgetown Lake) could receive 4 to 8 inches of new snow.

    • The remainder of the western Montana should receive 1 to 3 inches of new snow.

    • While the low valleys of north central Idaho may receive a rain/snow mix with little to no accumulations.

  • Thursday afternoon-Friday

    • Marias Pass appears to receive up to 2 feet of new snow from this event.

    • Run a line from Libby to Seeley lake, locations north and east should receive 6 to 12 inches of new snow, while areas around Glacier Park might get up to 18 inches.

    • Uncertainty lies on how far the cold air intrudes into Trout Creek through Thompson Falls on into Missoula and finally over to Drummond. This region will either receive a several inches of new snow impacting travel or a rain/snow mix with little impact.

