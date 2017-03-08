Decker Truck Line, Inc. names first-ever Grand Champion Professional Driver of the Year

(FORT DODGE, IOWA) – Decker Truck Line, Inc., an industry leader in transportation and logistics that serves customers throughout the continental United States, recognized Arthur Clubb of Missoula, Montana, as its 2016 “Grand Champion Professional Driver of the Year” during a special ceremony last Friday, February 24, 2017, in Fort Dodge. This is the first time in company history for the award, which Clubb received in recognition for his driving accomplishments in 2016.

Clubb, who has been driving for the company for four years, was one of four, previously named professional driver finalists eligible for the Grand Champion Professional Driver of the Year award. He drove 156,365 miles and successfully delivered 121 loads in 2016 and was recognized for his outstanding work as a part of the awards ceremony, which was held in front of friends, family and co-workers at company headquarters.

Don Decker, president and CEO, and Todd Smith, chief operating officer, of Decker Truck Line presided over the ceremony and presented Clubb with a plaque, as well as the keys to a brand new 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle in recognition for being named Decker’s top driver.

“Art is very deserving of this award given the hard work and dedication exhibited while on-the-road this past year. He is representative of the hundreds of quality, hardworking people serving as professional drivers for our company nationwide,” Decker said. “Driving a truck for a living can be a challenging, time-consuming endeavor. All of our professional drivers play an important role in our company’s success, so awarding Art with this honor is really a tribute to all Decker professional drivers and the excellent service they provide our customers nationwide.”

Clubb represents the company’s Western Reefer Division, which is based in Missoula, Montana. He is also a U.S. Air Force veteran and has been driving trucks for more than 27 years, including time spent getting started as a driver in Alaska.

“It’s pretty cool to be recognized as the first Grand Champion Professional Driver of the Year,” Clubb said. “When you take pride in what you do and are good at what you do, good things happen. I’m proud to be part of an outstanding company that has great respect for its professional drivers and has people who care throughout the organization.”

The Grand Champion Professional Driver of the Year is selected by company executives, who review driver scorecards that are based on a number of different benchmarks, metrics and key performance indicators (KPI). The KPI measurements include: idle time, service failures, miles per gallon, claims and damages, preventable accidents, weekly revenue, miles per week, and compliance, safety and accountability (CSA) points.

The overall winner is one of four professional drivers previously recognized as “Driver of the Year” in their respective divisions. The other three division winners and finalists for the top 2016 award were: Sheldon McAfee, Midwest Reefer Division; John Hodges, Flatbed Division; and Jerry Schad, Owner/Operator. Each of these professional drivers received $5,000 for their exemplary service and representation of Decker Truck Line.