GOP courting Montana attorney general to challenge Tester

By MATT VOLZ

Associated Press



HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Ryan Zinke was the Montana Republican Party's first choice to take on incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester in 2018 and give Montana an all-GOP congressional delegation.



President Donald Trump dashed those hopes by snatching the former congressman to become his interior secretary.



Republicans in Montana and in Washington, D.C., are now courting Montana Attorney General Tim Fox to run against Tester next year.



Fox was recently U.S. Sen. Steve Daines' guest for Trump's joint congressional address. Fox says he met Trump, Zinke, Vice President Mike Pence and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, among others, while there.



Fox isn't ruling out a run against Tester, but he says his main concern is addressing his office's priorities in the current legislative session.



Tester campaign manager Christie Roberts says she looks forward to stacking Tester's record against any challenger.

