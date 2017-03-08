Fatal Tuesday night crash

A single vehicle crash on highway 39, near mile marker 26, proved deadly Tuesday.

The vehicle was traveling south bound on HW 39, entered the left curve in the roadway before barreling through a snow packed section of the road.

The vehicle went off the west side of the road and the driver corrected to the east. Re-entering the roadway, the vehicle was spinning counter clockwise and overturned.

The top of the vehicle collapsed.

No name has been released at this time.