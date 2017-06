Snow in the mountains and rain in the valleys this morning. We’ve all got a good chance of snow tonight and Thursday. Even the valleys west of the divide should pick up 1-4” of new snow. We’ll see snow east of the divide too, just not a much. Here are Wednesday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 48°/31° Butte: 41°/27° Kalispell: 39°/23° Missoula: 40°/29°