"A Day Without Women" protests to take place

Wednesday marks a one-day protest for women around the globe.

The “Day Without a Woman” event implores women around the country to spend the entire day following the following rules:

1) No paid— or unpaid— labor.

2) No shopping— unless it’s with a small business or a woman-owned business

3) Wear red in solidarity with the cause

Unlike January’s Women’s March event, which was hosted by the same organization, those in charge of the event said they expect fewer protestors on Wednesday than the numbers the march pulled in.

The protest will also be in solidarity with all women who cannot participate themselves, but protestors are being met with support from a number of businesses and schools that are shutting down for the event.

A number of Montana schools and businesses said they don’t believe Montana’s employee base will be significantly impacted, but would no doubt feel the impact should protestors of any notable amount choose to join the cause.