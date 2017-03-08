Montana State falls in triple overtime classic, 109-105 to Southern Utah

Instant classic. Best game in Big Sky Conference Tournament History. The greatest individual performance in tournament history. These things were all up for discussion as the fans exited the Reno Events Center after Montana State Bobcats fall 109-105 to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in the first round.

The story of the game was Southern Utah guard Randy Onwuasor. He had a Big Sky Tournament record 43 points off 11-33 shooting. But he controlled the game from the free throw line, connecting on 20-25 free throws. If you add that up, he would eventually over the course of the game and three overtime periods, shoot an astounding 58 times combined.

You could say the game was back and forth, but that would be an understatement. There were 19 times the game was tied, and 23 times the lead changed hands. Southern Utah, who came into the tournament as the #11 seed, and had only won three league games all year, played like they had nothing to lose.

Montana State carried a 13 point lead into halftime, and looked like they were in cruise control. But starting in the second half, Southern Utah started to go to their playmaker, Onwuasor. In a five minute span in the beginning of the second half, Southern Utah hit four threes to actually take the lead briefly.

Tyler Hall had a slow first half, where he only scored five points. But in the second half, the sophomore First Team All-Big Sky player became more aggressive. He finished with 33 points on 10-27 shooting, including making seven threes.

At the end of the regulation, with Southern Utah down by two and the ball, James McGee was fouled shooting a three by Devonte Klines. He missed the first free throw, but made the second two. The Bobcats missed the long heave, and we went to overtime period tied at 78-78.

In the first overtime period, the two teams could not miss. The teams each made their first four shots, including back to back threes from Hall. But the overtime period came down to the end, and Onwuasor was fouled with 2 seconds left, and made both free throws to tie the game.

In the second overtime period, with the game tied at 101 a piece, Tyler Hall had a 25-foot three pointer go off the mark, which gave the Thunderbirds the chance at a last second shot. Onawusor's running was no good, and a follow-up 13-footer in the lane by John Marshall missed left as the horn sounded, signaling a third overtime period.

In the third overtime period, Montana State looked tired. Tyler Hall misses all four shots he took in the period, mostly contested threes. Onwuasor got to the line three times, and Will Joyce, who had a double double with 16 points and 15 rebounds, had a huge putback layin to put the Thunderbirds up 104-101 with two minutes to go. Hall was fouled on the other end, and missed the first one, but made the second free throw. Onwuasor was fouled on the next possession and hit both free throws to put Southern Utah up 106-102. Hall missed a 25-footer, and the game was in hand. Onwuasor hit his two free throws to officially break the scoring record, and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds pull off the astounding upset of Montana State.

Southern Utah advances to Thursday's quarterfinal round, and will play #3 seeded Weber State. Montana State's season is over with a record of 16-17.