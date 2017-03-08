Wyoming ski instructor spreads message on health insurance after branch impales lip

Well just go grab $3.5 million dollars and you could have your very own mountain ski resort to do with as you please!
WEST YELLOWSTONE- Those with Yellowstone National Park say a search is underway near the park for a person who went missing on Wednesday June 7th.
Missoula has seen a 1.5% - 2% increase in growth in the past four years according to Mike Haynes with Missoula Development Services.
Broadwater County is taking the lead in the case of a man accused of shooting and killing one of their deputies.
As President Trump's proposal to privatize national airports wages on, Montana's airports are already privatized
A two-car collision on Highway 93 closed two passing lanes Thursday.
"It feels like we're being targeted," Matthew Lydall of Rockin' M.T. Horse Rescue said.
