Wyoming ski instructor spreads message on health insurance after branch impales lip

Ouch! A ski instructor in Wyoming ends up with a tree branch through his lip.

Natty Hagood, 29, works at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall made a call to him on Tuesday night.

Hagood says he was snowboarding down a mountain with friends last week when he saw a gap between two trees.

He says that he usually moves between trees with ease, but not this time.

Hagood says that he didn't realize he was hurt until he felt his face and realized the tree branch was impaled through his lip.

He adds that he then broke the stick shorter before ski patrol arrived, sled him down the mountain and got him to the hospital.

"Yeah... You know... I have a couple of stitches over here. A couple of stitches over here. And I had to miss my appointment to get my stitches out to ski."

Just another day on the slopes for Hagood.

Still, he has 15 stitches in total.

He says while he's certainly shocked by the amount of attention he's received, he's hoping to use this accident to spread the message about the importance of affordable health care.

Hagood says he's ready to hit the slopes Wednesday... after getting his stitches out, of course!

