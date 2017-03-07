The race to the special elections begins this week

ABC FOX Montana is your hometown election headquarters and we're bringing you complete live coverage of the special election scheduled for May 25th.

That election is to fill Ryan Zinke's now vacant house seat. Zinke stepped down after he was named secretary of the interior. So now we're back tracking candidates on the campaign trail, Tuesday both nominees were in Bozeman.

For Greg Gianforte this is his home town and for Rob Quist this is just a stop he made Tuesday on his campaign trail.

ABC FOX Montana sat down and spoke with each candidate and they both say they are ready for the challenge.

We spoke with the Democratic nominee Rob Quist, who is a musician from the Flathead Valley.

He was nominated Sunday afternoon and tells me he is ready to take on this challenge in a very important race.

“I would say that this election shows that people are more energized than I've seen in years,” said Quist. “I'm so grateful to be a part of this. This is why am in this. This is an important race we should be much farther down the road in our evolution and I plan to try to help us get there.”

His next step, he plans to keep a busy schedule traveling across the state to reach Montanans and hear what they have to say.

While on the campaign trail quest says he feels Montanans already recognize that he will do everything he can to protect the state of Montana in Washington, DC.

While talking about his campaign, Quist says there are many topics he plans to address with his campaign.

“The main reasons I'm in this is, because I've always been passionate about wild lands,” said Quist. “If you look at my music I've written a lot of my songs about protecting our wild land so public lands are a very big issue for me and of course bringing economic growth to the whole state as well and of course woman's right it's going be a key issue.”

Greg Gianforte the republican nominee, a technology entrepreneur from Bozeman who the Montana GOP elected to represent them last night.

Gianforte ran against Governor Bullock in the last gubernatorial race and lost.

Gianforte says he is honored by the position; he won the nomination in the first round with 150 votes and has already got the race rolling with campaign ads.

“Well it was so encouraging to me,” said Gianforte. “I’ve spent the last year traveling the state visiting with these folks, stay with their homes and listening to Montana's all over. I was just thrilled and honored to get their support.”

His next step is to travel and talk more with other Montanans to give Montanans a voice. Gianforte says he has been traveling over the last year and that has helped him to understand what Montanans need. "Well what I’ve been hearing from people as I travel is that people want a strong voice for Montana back in Washington, DC and to do two specific things one we need to drain the swamp we need to bring accountability back to Washington preventing conversation from coming lobbyist after they leave but it also means preserving the Montana Way of life," said Gianforte.

Montanans now are expecting a third name to enter the race, as the Montana libertarians will pick their candidate on March 11th.