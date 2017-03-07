Delay in snow pack melt could help with fire season

According to the National Weather Service we have had a cooler and wetter spring here in Montana which could lead to a delay in snow pack melt.

It's been a cold winter here in Montana and it could keep the snow pack from melting, however this could be a positive.

The longer the mountains can stay covered with snow the chances of fires occurring during fire season decrease.

Unfortunately for outdoor enthusiast this could mean a delay in summer outdoor season. When the snow pack does eventually melt expect flooding, especially around the Gallatin River.

For now, still expect to see snowfall until mid-April as we are still seeing cooler temperatures.