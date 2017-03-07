Montana Resources wins Governor's Exporter of the Year Award

First time ever Montana Resources is awarded exporter of the year by Governor Steve Bullock.

Their main product is copper and silver and they export as far as China, Korea, Canada, and Mexico.

In the last three years, their total sales of export was $476 million.

By exporting their product, they are able to generate wealth in Montana, which can help create jobs and pay taxes.

In a press about the award Governor Steve Bullock said his proud to give the award to Montana Resources and thanks them for their hard work.

“Montana Resources is a leader among exporters in Montana and a great example of a business contributing to the success of our state,” Bullock said. “I appreciate the opportunity to highlight and thank Montana’s thriving manufacturing industry and export economy.”

Montana Resources hopes to win again next year.