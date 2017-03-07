Montana Resources implements new hazing technology

The owner of the Berkeley Pit is investing in some new technology they hope will keep birds from falling into the toxic water.

Montana Resources has invested in four propane cannons that are scattered around Berkeley Pit.

Mark Thompson, Manager of Environmental Affairs at Montana Resources said these propane cannons are about five feet long and weigh seventy-five pounds.

Thompson explained the cannon injects a charge of propane into a tube and ignites it.

In fact, fire every three minutes in the hopes of keeping birds out of the pit. Because, back in November thousands of geese died after landing in the toxic water.

Since then Montana Resources has partnered with a Montana Tech research team to reduce bird deaths.

"The advisory board put together by Montana Tech said several bird experts said they had experience these cannons and other technologies very successfully at other locations. So we have put them out and see how they do,” said Thompson.

Thompson said they won't really know how effective these cannons are until more birds start to migrate to the pit.

Montana Resources is also looking into laser technology to help haze birds away.