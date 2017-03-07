Historic artifacts permanently damaged in Kalispell museum

Historic artifacts important to Kalispell could be permanently damaged.

Last week the museum director of the Conrad mansion found priceless pieces of clothing ruined by a leak on the roof.

The Conrad mansion was the home of Kalispell’s founding father Charles Conrad and most of the artifacts are original.

This isn’t the first time museum director Gennifer Sauter has dealt with costly repairs to the historic Conrad Mansion, a few years back the Billiards room flooded.

Last Thursday the weather attacked historic items and the wedding dress worn by Alicia Conrad became soaked in the master closet.

When Mary Lumpkin with the mansion heard what happened she panicked, “the panic part of course was the clothes I mean the shoes and the clothes are soaking wet. There's water standing on the floor, the floor boards are warping up in several places. And it's causing a lot of damage to the plaster,” she tells us.

It’s been an unusually long December and because of that, a major ice dam formed on the roof creating the leak.

The leak was so significant that now the mansion staff says they need to start construction on repairs. Sauter tells us the museum had a contractor coming to the property today to give an estimate on the closets.

Since the mansion is on the historic registry, ordinary repairs won’t do, exact replicas of the historical materials must be used.

John Mcgovern with the landscape crew says the construction is going to be difficult, “It's a specialized skill. There are still some people in the valley that do it,” says Mcgovern. “Some of the wood might be a little tricky to find because there is some damage in there."

Unfortunately there is nowhere else to store the clothing so museum staff are forced to put the clothing back into the closet, un-repairable. And un -repaired they run the risk of having another leak and damaging the clothes again.

Sauter tells ABCFOX she doesn't think re construction can be done before the museum's opening in May.