Political Analyst take on upcoming election

ABC FOX Montana wanted to hear from our political analyst, Lee Banville, to see what his take on the upcoming special election is.

Banville explained that Greg Gianforte's advantage is that he is more well-known and is an established politician. While, Rob Quist poses a mysterious intrigue as he is a non-traditional candidate.

Banville also says people may just stick true to their parties and vote as expected, but he mentions one factor that could change things.

"It's going to come down to who is going to go vote? Even though it's a mail in election, you still have to cast your ballot, pay attention, fill out the ballot, mail it back. This election may really hinge on which one of these two guys inspires people to do that step of filling out the ballot and dropping it in the mail box, because that may be the guy who's the next congressman of Montana," said Banville.

Banville goes on to say there aren't many special elections in America, and that for this election in particular, there will be an unusual demographic of voters.

He also says one thing that will be interesting to watch unfold will be how many outside groups will start pouring money into this state for candidate TV ads.

Banville says this will determine how competitive this race is.