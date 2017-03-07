1 killed, 2 injured in deadly Bozeman crash

Gallatin County Sheriff's Office report that 38-year old Nicole Anne Pierce of Manhattan, Montana was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. 38-year-old Nicole Anne Pierce of Manhattan, MT was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and a Deputy Coroner from the Sheriff’s Office is conducting the death investigation.

One person has been pronounced dead and another two are injured following a late morning head-on crash on Frontage Road.

The driver was heading westbound and tried entering a non-restricted passing zone.

Frontage Road is expected to open within a half hour.

Names have not been released at this time

Montana Highway Patrol reports a fatal collision east of Logan.

ABC Fox Montana is sending a reporter to the scene to get further information. Name of victim has yet to be released.

We will keep you updated with further information as we get it.