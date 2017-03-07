The Latest: Tribal attorneys say pipeline battle not over - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

The Latest: Tribal attorneys say pipeline battle not over

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP)- Attorneys for the two Sioux Indian tribes leading the legal fight against the Dakota Access pipeline say the battle will continue even after oil begins flowing.
    
Standing Rock attorney Jan Hasselman says U.S. District Judge James Boasberg could order the pipeline shut down - and that's what the Standing Rock and Cheyenne River tribes will seek.
    
Boasberg has refused to stop the completion of the $3.8 billion pipeline to move North Dakota oil to Illinois while the legal arguments play out. It could be moving oil as early as next week.
    
Hasselman and Cheyenne River attorney Nicole Ducheneaux say they haven't decided whether to appeal Boasberg's ruling. In the meantime, they'll continue to argue in court that more environmental study needs to be done.

