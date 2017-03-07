Butte handyman to be sentenced for killing 2 after stealing silver

DEER LODGE, Mont. (AP) - A handyman and probationer is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday afternoon for killing a Deer Lodge man and his mother after being confronted over the theft of 1,700 ounces of silver.



A plea agreement calls for David Wayne Nelson to be sentenced to life in prison for the deaths of 57-year-old Greg Giannonatti and 79-year-old Beverly Giannonatti.



The Giannonattis were reported missing in late October 2015, beginning a monthlong investigation that ended when Nelson confessed to stealing the silver from Greg Giannonatti, selling it for $26,000 in Missoula and killing the Giannonattis on Oct. 24 or 25 during a confrontation over the theft.



Prosecutors say Nelson led investigators to their bodies northwest of town. He pleaded guilty to two counts of deliberate homicide in September.