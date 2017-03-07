Driver killed while checking on jackknifed semi near Superior

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A 65-year-old California man was struck and killed by a sport utility vehicle while he was checking for damage on his semi-truck after it jackknifed on Interstate 90 near Superior.



The Missoulian reports the collision happened at 8:40 p.m. Monday when the roads were wet and slushy.



The Montana Highway Patrol says the driver was eastbound when he lost control and hit a concrete barrier on the right side of the road. The truck jackknifed, blocking the right lane and partially blocking the left westbound lane.



An eastbound sport utility vehicle hit the front end of the stopped semi and then struck the driver. The truck driver's name and hometown haven't been released.



The driver of the SUV was not injured.