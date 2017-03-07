Montana Highway Troopers Saved From Budget Ax

According to NorthWestern Energy about 13,000 customers are without power in the Belgrade-Manhattan area.
WEST YELLOWSTONE- Those with Yellowstone National Park say a search is underway near the park for a person who went missing on Wednesday June 7th.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office was handed an interesting case when a child made a serious report Monday morning. The 10-year-old boy drove a vehicle from Troy to Clarkfork where he told the Sheriff's Office that his mother was having some kind of drug seizure.
A cold front will be moving through the Northern Rockies today being the focal point for thunderstorm development this afternoon and evening.
As President Trump's proposal to privatize national airports wages on, Montana's airports are already privatized
Bozeman Mayor Carson Taylor is taking a stand. Taylor, along with more than 200 Mayors across the United States, have signed a pledge to show that they will continue to work on reducing carbon emissions even though the United States exited the Paris agreement.
After last season's tragic fire season in western Montana, ABC FOX Montana learned Wednesday that this fire season might start off slower because of our heavy mountain snowpack is still melting.
