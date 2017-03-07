MSU officials: Record enrollment justifies campus upgrades

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Montana State University official say record-high enrollment shows the campus needs upgrades that are currently being debated in the state Legislature.



The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that MSU spokesman and lobbyist Tracy Ellig said Monday that with nearly 600 more students on campus this spring than last, MSU needs the renovations to Romney Hall that would add more classrooms.



MSU has asked lawmakers to approve $28 million to renovate Romney Hall, a historic gym building in the center of campus. The past two requests have been denied. Lawmakers are still considering a budget package that would include funds for the renovation.



MSU's spring enrollment was up 4.84 percent compared to spring 2016. Overall, spring enrollment has grown by 21.4 percent since 2011.