Lady Griz lose in first round of Big Sky Tournament, season ends

Finally, in a season filled with more lows than highs, the Montana Lady Griz lost in the first round of the Big Sky Tournament against the Idaho State Lady Bengals 63-53, ending their season at 7-23.

It was a slow start for the Lady Griz out of the gates in this game. Idaho State hit four threes in the first quarter, and lead by three going into the second. But after getting inside sometimes almost at will, the Lady Bengals moved outside and continued to drain threes. Going into halftime, the Lady Griz were down 40-28.

It what was maybe the most physical game of the season for the Lady Griz, freshman point guard McKenzie Johnston was hit hard in the nose at the beginning of the third quarter, and briefly had to sit out. Idaho State was assessed a technical foul for the play. In obvious pain, Johnston's return was questionable. But after sitting out the rest of the third quarter, Johnston re-entered the game in the fourth, but was not effective, as she ended up scoring only 5 points on 2-10 shooting.

Montana cut the Idaho State lead to 8 points, but it would never get closer than that. For a five minute stretch in the fourth quarter, the score would stay at 52-44.

Taylor Goligoski has 13 points for the Montana, and Sierra Anderson pitched in with ten points off the bench.

The Lady Griz season is over.