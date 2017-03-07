Gianforte talks 'name recognition' after GOP nomination victory

HELENA- Montana Republicans have picked Republican businessman Greg Gianforte as their nominee in a special congressional election.

Gianforte grabbed the victory Monday night at the Republican nomination convention at the Great Northern Hotel in Helena.

Gianforte was picked after a single round of voting, getting 150 votes.

Gianforte beat out six other candidates Monday evening.

Gianforte’s campaign alleges the Bozeman businessman has reports of early polling showing a steady lead over his opponent and Flathead musician Rob Quist.

Gianforte said Monday after his victory that name recognition is a key factor in this short race.

"So I don't think anybody coming into this race that doesn't have significant name ID on a state wide biases can we. Fortunately, I have traveled every coroner of the state and drove over 64,000 miles here in the last 16 months," said Gianforte.

"I know Montana. I have stayed in people's home and I'm entering this race with 84 percent name ID...that's going to help me in this race, particularly because it's a short race," he said.

Gianforte told delegates the country needed to defend its border and not allow Montana communities to become sanctuary cities.

He also said the U.S. needs to “stop bad trade deals and protect our sovereignty” and even took digs at the Democrat’s nominee, musician Rob Quist, who was picked the night before.

Gianforte will face the Democratic nominee in the May 25th Montana special election to replace Congressman Ryan Zinke.