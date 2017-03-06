"Losing that Winter Weight" - Week 1: Let the games begin!

"C'mon! You've got one more in you!" barked Jacob Levin, my personal torturer.

So this is how it's going to be for the next three months, huh? I was a lot more excited to get back to working out - - before I started working out again! It's been about 20 years since I had a regular exercise regimen. Way too long, says my doctor - - my wife - - my mother - - my mirror.

Now I'm committed, though, because of you. Failing for all of Montana to witness is not an option. So, our new series, "Losing That Winter Weight", is the perfect motivation. Every Monday for the next three months we will let you know my progress on the Fox Montana News at 9:00 and the ABC Montana News at 10:00 - - complete with weigh-ins. There will be some helpful information about the physical and mental aspects of getting into shape, and the different techniques and equipment we're using. Working out has changed a lot since the '90s!

But I'm not doing this alone. My partner in pain is Aubrey Nilsen, the program director at U-104.5 and Jack 105.9 in Missoula. Her personal trainer is the lovely and talented Shania Parker. I'm also deploying the full-force of MyFitnessPal, an app that tracks my caloric intake and output.

And the most exciting part of this adventure is that you can play along! Join me on MyFitnessPal or sign-up for the Lose That Winter Weight Newsletter and you will automatically be entered to win a free month's membership at FUEL Fitness in Butte, Bozeman, Missoula and Kalispell. We'll announce your name every Monday night on the news.

You can also enter the contest HERE! Four membership will be given away each week so don't delay.

Come suffer with me - - and benefit with me - - and Lose That Winter Weight!