David Winter and Aubrey Nilsen met with their trainers for the first day of their three month fitness plan.

The first, and least favorite step, was weighing in and having measurements done. Everything Friday Aubrey and David will weigh in with their trainers (Jake and Shania) to track their progress.

Here's some photos of their first day!

Be sure to follow their adventures each Monday at the FOX news at 9 pm and the ABC news at 10 pm.