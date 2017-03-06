Greg Gianforte chosen as GOP nominee for Special Election

Now that Ryan Zinke has officially resigned as Montana's congressman, the GOP and Democrats are looking to fill his empty seat. The Special Election takes place in May, but tonight the Republicans are looking for their nominee. The Dems chose Rob Quist as theirs Sunday.

The Montana Republican Party Special Meeting of the State Central Committee saw a full room Monday night. The MTGOP committee told ABC FOX Montana that they have credentialed 203 delegates for the convention.

Taking the floor as the first nominee to speak, Ken Mill says he is the only one who can "drain the swamp."

The third nominee Dean Rehbein said "I've seen the struggle of the average Montanan every day."

From non-profit executive to contractors, the room is filled with an eclectic group of potentials. Possibly most recognizable is Greg Gianforte, who ran for Governor in 2016 and lost to Steve Bullock.

The technology entrepreneur said, "We are here, because we need to protect ourselves. Not let Montana cities become sanctuary cities."

At 8:45 PM, Monday night Gianforte was chosen as the nominee.