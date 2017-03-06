The story of Eric Hays; One coach two teams

The recruitment process of a high school athlete for a college coach can be difficult. But try having the player that you are actively wanting to come play for your school, live under the same roof as you. For Shannon Schweyen, head coach of the Lady Griz, her daughter Jordyn ended the process this past weekend, committing to play for her mother and becoming a member of the Lady Griz.
New UGF women's wrestling coach Tony DeAnda expects UGF to bring in quality recruits
Tony DeAnda Becomes First Women's Wrestling Head Coach in UGF History
Three Montanans Part of Ten Person Volleyball Class
A local Montana based company called Stingstop has invented a new type of wasp trap with a non-toxic solution.
You want to be careful when you’re heading out on the water.
According to Freedom Bank's Facebook page a debit card security breach happened between October 2016 and April 2017.
Well just go grab $3.5 million dollars and you could have your very own mountain ski resort to do with as you please!
Police in London are investigating three separate incidences. At this time they do not know if any of them are related.
EUGENE, Ore. -- Gonzaga's Troy Fraley moved onto Friday's 3,000-meter steeplechase national final with a sixth-place finish in the semifinals at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Wednesday. He will be the first-ever Zag in a national final in program history.
OKLAHOMA CITY -- At the conclusion of the 2017 Women's College World Series, Washington senior Ali Aguilar was named to the All-Tournament Team as announced by the NCAA on Tuesday, June 6. Aguilar knocked two sixth inning, lead-off home runs in Washington's first WCWS appearance since 2013 to lead the team to the semi-finals
Eastern Washington University offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Fred Salanoa submitted his resignation this week and will return to Hawaii to be near his family, Eastern first-year head coach Aaron Best announced Wednesday.
LEWISTON, Idaho – Lewis-Clark State College designated hitter J.J. Robinson earned honorable mention honors from the NAIA-Baseball Coaches Association All-America Committee. Robinson, who was a second-team selection a year ago, was the only Warrior to earn honors.
Washington State University and the University of Houston announced on Monday that they have agreed to a home-and-home series beginning in 2019. It's been nearly 29 years since Washington State and Houston last played in the 1988 Aloha Bowl. We revisit that 1988 Aloha Bowl, when Washington State came away with a 24-22 victory over Houston.
PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University and the University of Houston have agreed to a home-and-home football series beginning in 2019, WSU Director of Athletics Bill Moos announced Monday.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Washington softball's season came to an end Sunday afternoon in Oklahoma City after a 5-2 loss in the semifinals of the Women's College World Series to No. 1 seeded Florida at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Sydney Romero hit a solo homer to help defending national champion Oklahoma defeat Washington 3-1 on Friday night in the Women's College World Series.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office was handed an interesting case when a child made a serious report Monday morning. The 10-year-old boy drove a vehicle from Troy to Clarkfork where he told the Sheriff's Office that his mother was having some kind of drug seizure.
Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte offers to contribute $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs.
Bozeman Mayor Carson Taylor is taking a stand. Taylor, along with more than 200 Mayors across the United States, have signed a pledge to show that they will continue to work on reducing carbon emissions even though the United States exited the Paris agreement.
Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says that a specialized dog has hit on a spot in the search of 23-year-old Richard Mitchell of Nebraska.
