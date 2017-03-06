The story of Eric Hays; One coach two teams - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

The story of Eric Hays; One coach two teams

MISSOULA- At 6 in the morning, Eric Hays makes the trip to the University of Montana for Lady Griz practice.

After a few hours there he takes a break before heading to Hellgate High School to coach up the Knight boys. Hays led the Hellgate varsity program for 25 years starting in 1977.

He also helped the girls program for eleven years during that span.

After taking a few years off to watch his kids play Eric got back in the coaching game, as an assistant for his son Jeff who took over the Knights program.

This year is the seventh season Eric has been alongside his son, but he has missed a few games.

When new Lady Griz Head Coach Shannon Schweyen got the new job it was later in the year and she needed to find another assistant.

Schweyen called Hays and asked if he would help out for a year, after a little debate with his wife Hays said yes. He helps the Lady Griz defensively and has been a great asset to Montana's staff. 

The Lady Griz play on Monday night in the first round of the Big Sky Conference Championships in Reno, Nevada. Depending on how well the Lady Griz do in the tournament Hays will then fly back to Montana to join the Knights as Hellgate faces Great Falls in the first round of the Class AA state tournament in Great Falls.

