WIN a free trial gym membership to Fuel Fitness - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

WIN a free trial gym membership to Fuel Fitness

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

David Winter and our friend Aubrey Nilsen from 104.5/105.9 FM are working out with two trainers from Fuel Fitness to improve their everyday health, but why should they have all the fun?

That's why, every week starting March 13, we're giving away one trial membership (1 month!) to Fuel Fitness. If you want a chance to win just friend David on MyFitnessPal or subscribe to our fitness newsletter. Each Monday we'll pick a winner! 

Fuel Fitness has locations in: Missoula, Kalispell, Butte and Bozeman!

Our friends at 104.5 will also give away one membership a week! 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.