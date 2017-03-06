Ravalli County sheriff investigating "disturbing" Corvallis church burglary

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is investigating what the sheriff calls a "disturbing" burglary at a Corvallis-area church.

It happened Friday night at the United Methodist Church on the Eastside Highway.

Sheriff Steve Holton says significant damage was done on the inside and some items were stolen.

"The fact that someone would victimize a church in the middle of the night is particularly disturbing," Sheriff Holton said. "The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office will apply whatever resources are necessary to identify and successfully prosecute those responsible for this crime. With the help of the community, we can solve this case and prevent similar crimes from happening in the future."

He says investigators collected evidence to help identify the suspect, or suspects.

In the mean time, the sheriff's office is asking for the community's help in solving this crime.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone with information regarding this felony crime to contact Detective Scott Burlingham at (406) 375-4060 or (406) 363-3300, or by using the "TIPS" button on the Ravalli County Sheriff's mobile app for smart phones.

(photo provided by Google Street View 2017)