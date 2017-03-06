Shaun and Ben on the Road to Reno

EUGENE, Ore. -- Gonzaga's Troy Fraley moved onto Friday's 3,000-meter steeplechase national final with a sixth-place finish in the semifinals at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Wednesday. He will be the first-ever Zag in a national final in program history.

OKLAHOMA CITY -- At the conclusion of the 2017 Women's College World Series, Washington senior Ali Aguilar was named to the All-Tournament Team as announced by the NCAA on Tuesday, June 6. Aguilar knocked two sixth inning, lead-off home runs in Washington's first WCWS appearance since 2013 to lead the team to the semi-finals

The recruitment process of a high school athlete for a college coach can be difficult. But try having the player that you are actively wanting to come play for your school, live under the same roof as you. For Shannon Schweyen, head coach of the Lady Griz, her daughter Jordyn ended the process this past weekend, committing to play for her mother and becoming a member of the Lady Griz.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Washington softball's season came to an end Sunday afternoon in Oklahoma City after a 5-2 loss in the semifinals of the Women's College World Series to No. 1 seeded Florida at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

UW Athletics OKLAHOMA CITY — After a loss to No. 10 seeded Oklahoma last night in the Women's College World Series, Washington (50-13) needed a win over UCLA to advance to the semifinals, and they got just that. Taran Alvelo and Ali Aguilar led the Huskies to a 1-0 victory over the Bruins (48-15) Saturday night at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium. "Kind of a surreal game for us in terms of our pitching and our defense," said Washington head coach Heather Tarr....