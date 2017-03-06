Happening Tonight; One republican picked for MT Special Election

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana Republicans are picking their candidate to take on Democrat Rob Quist in the special election to replace Ryan Zinke in the U.S. House.



Delegates from Republican county central committees across the state will choose between seven candidates on Monday night in Helena.



On Sunday, state Democrats voted for Quist, a popular musician and political newcomer, after four rounds of voting.



The Republican candidates include technology entrepreneur Greg Gianforte, who recently lost an expensive governor's race to incumbent Democrat Steve Bullock.



The seven GOP hopefuls began their day answering questions in a candidate forum before about 60 voting delegates and several dozen observers.



Ginaforte used the forum to attack Quist. Gianforte painted Quist as far left politically and said the state doesn't need to send a musician to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

The GOP will hold its special nominating meeting to pick its candidate Monday night in Helena.

Here is a list of those who are seeking the Republican nomination:



- Ed Buttrey, state senator from Great Falls.



- Greg Gianforte, technology entrepreneur from Bozeman.



- Carl Glimm, state representative from Kila.



- Ken Miller, former state senator from Laurel.



- Dean Rehbein, contractor from Missoula.



- Ed Walker, former state senator from Billings.



- Samuel Redfern, non-profit executive from Missoula.

