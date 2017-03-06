Experts say there's still room for challenges to revised ban

WASHINGTON (AP) - Legal experts say the revised travel ban that was issued today by the Trump administration addresses some of the constitutional issues raised by a federal appeals court about the initial ban. But they say there is still room for additional legal challenges.



Law professor Stephen Vladeck of the University of Texas says removing language that would give priority to religious minorities helps address concerns that the initial ban was discriminatory. But he says its continued focus on Muslim-majority countries leaves the appearance that the order is a "Muslim ban."



Trump administration officials say that even with the changes in the travel ban, the goal hasn't changed: keeping would-be terrorists out of the United States while the government reviews the vetting system for refugees and visa applicants from certain parts of the world.



Secretary of State Rex Tillerson describes the revised order as "a vital measure for strengthening our national security."



The White House dropped Iraq from the list of targeted countries following pressure from the Pentagon and State Department, which noted Iraq's role in fighting the Islamic State group.