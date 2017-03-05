UPDATE: Explosives found in house, 32-year-old killed from gunsh - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

UPDATE: Explosives found in house, 32-year-old killed from gunshot

By ABC FOX MT News Staff
BUTTE -

The Montana State Crime Lab is investigating an explosion in Butte home that where the body of 32-year-old Ryan Simpson was found. The Butte Silver Bow coroner confirmed that Simpson died of a self-inflicted gun shot wound. 

Investigators believe that the powder-based explosive detonated the bomb, causing the explosion. 

Neighbor Jordan Foster said he heard a loud bang Saturday night and someone crying out in pain.

 "I called 911," Foster said, "and as I hung up the phone with dispatch. I heard him take his last breath and about two or three minutes later, the first cop respondent came."

Sheriff Ed Lester says there were fire arms, propane tanks and gun powder on the scene. The device that exploded was at least one of three. 

At this time law enforcement is not sure if the explosion was intentional or not. 

A 32-year-old man is dead after a Saturday house fire in Butte.

The Butte Silver Bow County coroner said he is waiting to release the victim's name until family is notified.

The fire was on West Aluminum Street. The victim's body was sent to the state crime lab in Missoula for an autopsy.

