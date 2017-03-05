Columbia Falls ladies take home class A State Basketball Champio - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Columbia Falls ladies take home class A State Basketball Championship

For the first time since 1983, the Columbia Falls Wildkats are bringing home a state championship. They beat Hardin in Saturday's championship game 73-50. 

For the Wildkats, it's been a sweet victory for the team. Last season, they finished in second place, losing to Butte Central in the title game. 

But this season was different, and lead by a talented and deep roster, the Wildkats only lost once, to Class AA power Missoula Sentinel. 

Hardin started the game on an 8-0 run, but the Wildkats went on a run of their own. Lead by some slick shooting from Dani Douglas, Peyton Kehr, and Kiara Burlage, the Wildkats took a 37-30 lead into halftime.

It was not until the third quarter that Columbia Falls put the game out of reach. The Wildkats started to get out in transition, and lead by their defense and stellar rebounding, the Wildkats entered the 4th quarter up by double digits.

