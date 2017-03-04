Bozeman sixth grader to perform with Bozeman Symphony

The Bozeman Symphony will feature a new face. After numerous auditions, A Bozeman sixth grader will lend his voice to the Bozeman Symphony for multiple performances.

Carson says, “I really really like singing and it just makes me feel good after doing it and I’m always nervous before I sing in front of an audience but it always turns out good.”

Carson Knoll is a sixth grader at Chief Joseph Middle School. He knew from a young age that he had musical talent.

“Since I was really little I liked singing to myself in the shower or just anytime.”

Carson was selected after multiple auditions to sing for the Bozeman symphony. At just 12 years old... His parents couldn’t be more proud.

Carla Knoll Carson’s mother says, “I’m humbled that he decided to do this, I mean it's amazing for a 12 year old that's never been on the stage he did fantastic in the performance last night, So we are supporting him and yes very proud parent moment.”

As an artist, this will be Carson’s first major performance.

Carla says, “He’s done some performances, but just small auditions this is the first big performance for Carson.”

Carson says this experience has happened so quickly, and it’s been an amazing ride.

“Pretty crazy I did not expect this at all this year; I didn't even expect to get into select choir at Chief Joseph. So I’m really really excited,” says Carson.

Carson isn’t just a talented musician, in his spare time he is also a ski racer and takes award winning photos of Yellowstone National Park.